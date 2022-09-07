Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $244.84 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.61.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264 over the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

