Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 98 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after buying an additional 1,871,658 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after buying an additional 794,198 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,158,000 after buying an additional 609,378 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

