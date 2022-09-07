Maker (MKR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $713.90 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Maker has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $725.19 or 0.03837291 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $708.96 million and $713.90 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,898.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00134741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023283 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

