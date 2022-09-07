Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of MPX opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marine Products Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter worth about $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the second quarter worth about $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

