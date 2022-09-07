Martin de Solay Sells 190,148 Shares of Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) Stock

Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE – Get Rating) insider Martin de Solay sold 190,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$13.98 ($9.78), for a total value of A$2,659,029.63 ($1,859,461.28).
About Allkem
Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
