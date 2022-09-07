Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 136,728 shares.The stock last traded at $78.43 and had previously closed at $78.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

