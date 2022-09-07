Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 136,728 shares.The stock last traded at $78.43 and had previously closed at $78.09.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.
The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
