McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32-6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65 EPS.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

