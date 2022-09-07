McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.68 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MKC. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $211,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.