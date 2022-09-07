McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Shares Down 2.6%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

