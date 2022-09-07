Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Sold by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Merus comprises about 1.0% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings in Merus were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Merus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $13,897,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $7,155,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Merus by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Merus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merus

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $133,531.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $249,407. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merus Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MRUS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,177. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.88. Merus has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 101.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Merus Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

