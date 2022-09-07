MetaHash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,578.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.39 million and $43,578.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00882272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016260 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,648,913,379 coins and its circulating supply is 3,477,298,896 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

