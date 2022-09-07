Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 329,835 shares.The stock last traded at $35.08 and had previously closed at $35.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Methanex Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Methanex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Methanex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

