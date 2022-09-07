MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $215,830.06 and approximately $15.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

