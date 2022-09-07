Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 883,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. 634,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,837,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.