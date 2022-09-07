Midwich Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.50 (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Midwich Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MIDW stock opened at GBX 526.16 ($6.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £467.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,785.71. Midwich Group has a 52-week low of GBX 440 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 839.20 ($10.14). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 554.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 582.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price for the company.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

