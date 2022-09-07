Mint Club (MINT) One Day Volume Hits $493,993.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $493,993.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00031660 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

