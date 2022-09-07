Minter HUB (HUB) Price Tops $20.40 on Top Exchanges

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Minter HUB coin can now be purchased for about $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on major exchanges. Minter HUB has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00856903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Minter HUB Coin Profile

Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter HUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

