Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and $7.61 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000895 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00856425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015982 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

