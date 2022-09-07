Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.70

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 388974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Mitsubishi Estate ( OTCMKTS:MITEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

