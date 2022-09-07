MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.16 EPS.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.7 %

MDB stock traded up $8.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.15. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.07% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $395.42.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.