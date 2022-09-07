Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 13,435 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,258 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

TJX stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.