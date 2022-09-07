Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 2,092 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1,812.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.00. 44,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.31. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $117.39 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

