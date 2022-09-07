Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.79. 700,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,992,964. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.