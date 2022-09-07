Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $299.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

