Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 390,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 78,011 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 589,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 513,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.8 %

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.