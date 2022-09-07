Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. 59,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,370. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

