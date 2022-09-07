Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $2,648,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 61,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

