Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $139.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.92. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

