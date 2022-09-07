Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $381,254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after buying an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $144,541,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.22. The company had a trading volume of 76,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,138. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

