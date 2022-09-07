Morgan Stanley Cuts Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,380

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,528.33.

Shares of PUK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. 67,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,497. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Prudential by 1,861.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 900,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth approximately $15,224,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prudential by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 573,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 464,246 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

