Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $127.39

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.39, but opened at $122.20. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $120.03, with a volume of 486 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

About Nabors Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $855,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.