Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $127.39

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.39, but opened at $122.20. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $120.03, with a volume of 486 shares traded.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.
Nabors Industries Trading Down 3.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.43.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
