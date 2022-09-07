National Pension Service Acquires 161,568 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,488,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,568 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Intel worth $272,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. 1,158,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,465,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

