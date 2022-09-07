National Pension Service Acquires 21,208 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Home Depot worth $401,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,398,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,288. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $301.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

