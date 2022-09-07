National Pension Service Buys 23,065 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Netflix worth $224,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,659,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $981,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.95 on Wednesday, hitting $224.34. The company had a trading volume of 170,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.32 and a 200-day moving average of $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

