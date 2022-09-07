National Pension Service Has $155.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

National Pension Service decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,875 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $155,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 146,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,392. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

