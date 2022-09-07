National Pension Service Purchases 4,049 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.6% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $344,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.82. 41,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

