National Pension Service Sells 40,316 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,621,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,316 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Citigroup worth $139,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Citigroup by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after buying an additional 397,541 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,778,000 after acquiring an additional 201,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.40. 430,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,312,947. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

