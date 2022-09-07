National Pension Service Sells 75,044 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,044 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $166,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,842,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,392. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.