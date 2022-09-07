National Pension Service Sells 82,027 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401,808 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 82,027 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.09% of Oracle worth $198,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.07. 170,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

