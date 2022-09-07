Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Up to $43.33

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.33, but opened at $46.32. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $46.32, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 6.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $572.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Resource Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.