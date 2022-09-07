Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Up to $43.33

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.33, but opened at $46.32. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $46.32, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 6.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $572.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.
About Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.
