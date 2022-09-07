NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion. NetApp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.28-$1.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

NTAP traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

