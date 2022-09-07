Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 251.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Netflix were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $218.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.