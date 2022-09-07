Neurotoken Market Cap Hits $686,537.15 (NTK)

Neurotoken (NTK) traded up 243.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Neurotoken has a market cap of $686,537.15 and approximately $146.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neurotoken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Neurotoken has traded up 199.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.12 or 1.00047473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00134721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023265 BTC.

Neurotoken Profile

Neurotoken is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation.

Buying and Selling Neurotoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

