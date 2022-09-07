New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 107,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
New Pacific Metals Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ Department, Bolivia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Pacific Metals (NUPMF)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.