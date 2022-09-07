Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

NWL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. 134,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

