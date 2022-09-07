Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. The company traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 21533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

