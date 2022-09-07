NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NRR. Barclays raised their price objective on NewRiver REIT from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.39) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 76.52 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 491,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,045. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,826.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.23).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

