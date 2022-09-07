Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $17,275,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,850,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,237. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.34 and its 200 day moving average is $177.36.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

