NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXGPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($96.97) to GBX 6,450 ($77.94) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,823.00.

OTCMKTS NXGPF traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.70. NEXT has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $115.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

