NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,854,634,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Shares of NKE opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

